Nice to meet ewe: cute baby lambs spring around Wroxham Barns

PUBLISHED: 09:48 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 February 2020

Twin five-day-old lambs snuggle together at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Twin five-day-old lambs snuggle together at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A farm in north Norfolk have seen some new arrivals, with more on the way.

One-day-old lamb, known as Benjamin Button as he looked old and wrinkly when he was born, at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne-day-old lamb, known as Benjamin Button as he looked old and wrinkly when he was born, at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 15 pregnant sheep that arrived in Wroxham Barns in January have given birth, just in time for half-term.

There are currently 11 little lambs running around the maternity tent, with more expected to arrive over February half-term.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "We sadly lost one of the lambs during the first birth but all of the other lambs and mums are doing really well.

"If people come to Wroxham Barns they may even see one of the lambs being born in our sheltered maternity tent."

One-day-old lamb, known as Benjamin Button as he looked old and wrinkly when he was born, at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne-day-old lamb, known as Benjamin Button as he looked old and wrinkly when he was born, at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Meet the 15 pregnant ewes that have just arrived at Wroxham Barns

Lambs aren't the only new arrivals at the barn.

Two cheeky alpacas, dubbed Ant and Dec, also arrived last week along with twelve piglets and some chicks.

For more information about what you can see at Wroxham Barns over February half term, visit: www.wroxhambarns.co.uk

A two-day-old lamb at Wroxham Barns with its proud mum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA two-day-old lamb at Wroxham Barns with its proud mum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wroxham Barns general manager, Ben Marshall, with one of the two-day-old lambs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWroxham Barns general manager, Ben Marshall, with one of the two-day-old lambs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A two-day-old lamb at Wroxham Barns with its proud mum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA two-day-old lamb at Wroxham Barns with its proud mum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the five-day-old lambs born at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the five-day-old lambs born at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five-day-old twin lambs born at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFive-day-old twin lambs born at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

