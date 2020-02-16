Nice to meet ewe: cute baby lambs spring around Wroxham Barns
PUBLISHED: 09:48 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 February 2020
Copyright: Archant 2020
A farm in north Norfolk have seen some new arrivals, with more on the way.
The 15 pregnant sheep that arrived in Wroxham Barns in January have given birth, just in time for half-term.
There are currently 11 little lambs running around the maternity tent, with more expected to arrive over February half-term.
Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "We sadly lost one of the lambs during the first birth but all of the other lambs and mums are doing really well.
"If people come to Wroxham Barns they may even see one of the lambs being born in our sheltered maternity tent."
Lambs aren't the only new arrivals at the barn.
Two cheeky alpacas, dubbed Ant and Dec, also arrived last week along with twelve piglets and some chicks.
