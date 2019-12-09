Firefighters free baby from locked car

Firefighters freed a baby who was locked in a car on Church Lane in Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were pressed into action after a baby became trapped in a locked car.

A single fire crew was called at around 9.58am on Monday morning following reports that a baby was locked in a car on Church Lane in Heacham.

Firefighters from Heacham fire station arrived at 10.07am and used small gear to cut the child free.

The crew was subsequently stood down at 10.16am. Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were also in attendance.