Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth. Archant

A family have expressed their shock after finding their 11-month-old daughter with a laughing-gas canister in her mouth at a Norfolk holiday park.

The management at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has apologised and confirmed an investigation is being carried out.

The Buckles, a family from Norwich, travelled to the park on Friday, February 15, to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday on Monday (February 18).

They had arrived in the park at 6pm and were unloading luggage.

Louise Buckles, 38, was in the caravan when she noticed that her daughter Poppy, who was in the children’s bedroom, had something in her mouth.

“She was sucking on it,” Mrs Buckles said. “I immediately grabbed it out of her mouth.”

Mrs Buckles said she thought the object, a silver-coloured capsule, was for vaping or e-cigarettes but her husband, David, 43, told her it was a “laughing-gas”, or nitrous oxide, canister.

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that when inhaled can make people feel euphoric or relaxed.

Its effects have seen it nicknamed “laughing gas”.

Mrs Buckles said they were “shocked” and wanted to report the incident but the holiday park’s reception was closed.

Instead they sent a message to the Facebook page of Park Dean Resorts, the company which manages the resort, she said.

The couple received no reply and on Saturday morning at 8am Mr Buckles went to reception.

Mrs Buckles said the on-site manager offered the family a £40 voucher for food.

“I’m worried someone in this caravan has been doing drugs and had this in their mouth and now my daughter was sucking on it,” Mrs Buckles said.

“I thought what the hell is this. I never ever expected to find one of those in the children’s bedroom. If they had cleaned the caravans, as they’re supposed to, that would have been cleared out.

“We were so angry we just wanted to get out of here, but we came here to have a nice time.”

A spokesperson for Vauxhall Holiday Park said: “We are sorry to hear this customer didn’t have the experience our holidaymakers normally enjoy. Our park staff make the health and safety of our holidaymakers a top priority and are investigating this incident.

“Compensation was also given to the holidaymaker at park for their inconvenience.”