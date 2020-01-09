Search

Baby died from sudden unexpected death syndrome, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:13 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 09 January 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A baby who was found unresponsive by his mother in his cot died from natural causes, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the death of 13-month-old George Preston, who lived with his parents Louise and Aaron Preston on Church Road, Shelfanger, near Diss, took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Norwich, on January 9.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded the baby died on June 8 from natural causes and the cause of death was unascertained sudden unexpected death in childhood.

A statement from Det Sgt Nicola Greenacre, from Norfolk Police, said Mrs Preston discovered her son in his cot at 8am on June 8.

The baby was healthy and had settled to sleep as usual the previous night.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by paramedics where he was declared dead.

His room was close to his parents' room, no problems were found with his cot and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mrs Lake said: "I offer my sympathy to George's parents and to his family."

