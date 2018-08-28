Search

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

PUBLISHED: 10:59 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 18 January 2019

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police have confirmed a nine-month-old baby boy was inside a car which collided with the Duke of Edinburgh’s land rover.

As investigations continue into the crash involving a Kia and a Land Rover driven by the Duke, police confirmed the Kia was carrying a baby boy but that he was not injured in the collision.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, received cuts to her knee and the second passenger, a 45-year-old woman, suffered a broken wrist.

Both women were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and were discharged last night.

The Duke was uninjured in the crash but is said to be shaken up by the incident.

Eye witness Roy Warne, 75, was first on the scene following the crash and said he could hear the baby boy screaming in the back of the Kia as he approached the car.

Police were called to the site of the crash on the A149 at Sandringham at around 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk Constabulary have said “the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken” as is standard procedure with collisions in which people are injured.

Figures revealed in the past six years there have been 40 accidents on the A149 which resulted in injury, including five deaths and 10 serious injuries.

Debris at the scene of the crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh's car. Picture: Chris Bishop

The accident severity rate is above average for the type of road, with a ratio of 0.38 serious incidents compared to the national average of 0.20.

