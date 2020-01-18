Search

Advanced search

Meet Isaac Rex, the first baby to be born at Norfolk dinosaur attraction

18 January, 2020 - 06:00
Tim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Tim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Newborn baby Isaac will never be able to forget that he had a strange birth next to a dinosaur - because his parents have given him the middle name Rex!

Tim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany WoodmanTim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany Woodman

When 23-year-old Kayleigh High, of Walsingham, near Wells, went into labour during the early hours of Monday, January 13, she never dreamt that her baby boy Isaac would be delivered at the entrance of one of Norfolk's most iconic attractions.

But that's exactly what happened after her partner, Tim Earp, was forced to pull over at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, between Dereham and Norwich.

The couple had until then spent a typical Sunday together before heading to bed at 11.45pm on January 12.

Tim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany WoodmanTim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany Woodman

An hour later, Miss High woke up and realised her waters had broken but had not yet began experiencing contractions.

Mr Earp quickly woke Miss High's seven-year-old daughter Caitlyn Yallop and drove her to her grandmother's house just two miles away. By the time he arrived home, Miss High's contractions were five minutes apart and they were told by midwives at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to make their way in.

They left at 2.45am and when they reached Guist, between Fakenham and Dereham, Miss High's contractions were coming every two minutes. At 3.15am they arrived in Lenwade and she began to feel the urge to push.

Tim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany WoodmanTim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Mr Earp, a concept vehicles mechanic, pulled over to call the midwives again, who told him to begin preparing for the birth.

The 24-year-old said: "Before we got in the car, I had a feeling that something might happen and I was going to have to prepare myself for the unplanned.

You may also want to watch:

"When we stopped, I was struggling to find our location to let the ambulance know where we were, and then I remembered driving past the dinosaur park.

"I headed back there, parked, quickly got Kayleigh into the back of the car and prepared blankets - all we had was what we'd packed for the hospital and a coat in the boot.

"Suddenly the head and shoulders were there and then all of a sudden Isaac was born. I was absolutely shocked how it had all happened.

"We just hope we didn't wake up any of the dinosaurs."

Miss High added: "By the time I was pushing it all became a blur and I don't remember much of it." Isaac Edward Rex Earp was born at 3.31am weighing 8lbs 3oz.

In a twist to the story, Miss High's granddad, Raymond Wells, used to work at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for five years before leaving in 2009. The couple also remember visiting as children.

The pair praised the efforts of the midwives and the ambulance crew, and thanked staff at Roarr! who congratulated them with a family pass and a toy of the attraction's mascot, Dippy.

Adam Goymour, company director, said: "A huge congratulations to Kayleigh and Tim on the arrival of baby Isaac - their new dinosaur explorer in the making.

"We have checked with our park mascot Dippy and believe that only one of the dinosaurs woke up at the sight of the blue ambulance lights.

"It happened to be our Tyrannosaurus Rex, named Titan, near the park entrance! He's honoured that the couple have incorporated Rex into his name - what a story to tell everyone when he's older."

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Motorcyclist killed in A140 crash named

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Spooky visits to Norwich home that made a family flee in terror

Beecheno Road in Norwich, where the haunting was said to have taken place.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke and the £25m reasons why Duda is the man

Slovakian international Ondrej Duda could be the answer to Norwich City's lack of punch in the number 10 role Picture: Nick Potts/PA

‘I have so much love for these fans’ - Farke reveals what is driving him on

Daniel Farke wants to repay Norwich City's fans for their backing during a testing Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel

Police arrested a driver after being caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra. The car was also seized. Picture: Norfolk Police.

David Freezer: Watford and Saints have shown City how to find the survival spark

Troy Deeney has spoken about the changes implemented by Nigel Pearson at Watford Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists