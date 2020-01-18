Meet Isaac Rex, the first baby to be born at Norfolk dinosaur attraction

Tim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

Newborn baby Isaac will never be able to forget that he had a strange birth next to a dinosaur - because his parents have given him the middle name Rex!

When 23-year-old Kayleigh High, of Walsingham, near Wells, went into labour during the early hours of Monday, January 13, she never dreamt that her baby boy Isaac would be delivered at the entrance of one of Norfolk's most iconic attractions.

But that's exactly what happened after her partner, Tim Earp, was forced to pull over at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, between Dereham and Norwich.

The couple had until then spent a typical Sunday together before heading to bed at 11.45pm on January 12.

An hour later, Miss High woke up and realised her waters had broken but had not yet began experiencing contractions.

Mr Earp quickly woke Miss High's seven-year-old daughter Caitlyn Yallop and drove her to her grandmother's house just two miles away. By the time he arrived home, Miss High's contractions were five minutes apart and they were told by midwives at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to make their way in.

They left at 2.45am and when they reached Guist, between Fakenham and Dereham, Miss High's contractions were coming every two minutes. At 3.15am they arrived in Lenwade and she began to feel the urge to push.

Mr Earp, a concept vehicles mechanic, pulled over to call the midwives again, who told him to begin preparing for the birth.

The 24-year-old said: "Before we got in the car, I had a feeling that something might happen and I was going to have to prepare myself for the unplanned.

"When we stopped, I was struggling to find our location to let the ambulance know where we were, and then I remembered driving past the dinosaur park.

"I headed back there, parked, quickly got Kayleigh into the back of the car and prepared blankets - all we had was what we'd packed for the hospital and a coat in the boot.

"Suddenly the head and shoulders were there and then all of a sudden Isaac was born. I was absolutely shocked how it had all happened.

"We just hope we didn't wake up any of the dinosaurs."

Miss High added: "By the time I was pushing it all became a blur and I don't remember much of it." Isaac Edward Rex Earp was born at 3.31am weighing 8lbs 3oz.

In a twist to the story, Miss High's granddad, Raymond Wells, used to work at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for five years before leaving in 2009. The couple also remember visiting as children.

The pair praised the efforts of the midwives and the ambulance crew, and thanked staff at Roarr! who congratulated them with a family pass and a toy of the attraction's mascot, Dippy.

Adam Goymour, company director, said: "A huge congratulations to Kayleigh and Tim on the arrival of baby Isaac - their new dinosaur explorer in the making.

"We have checked with our park mascot Dippy and believe that only one of the dinosaurs woke up at the sight of the blue ambulance lights.

"It happened to be our Tyrannosaurus Rex, named Titan, near the park entrance! He's honoured that the couple have incorporated Rex into his name - what a story to tell everyone when he's older."