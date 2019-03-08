Four-month-old baby died at hospital, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 12:43 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 14 August 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a four-month-old baby at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).
Irene Shiminsky, who was born on April 5 at Gorleston, died at the hospital on August 2 this year, an inquest in Norwich heard on Wednesday.
Her medical cause of death was given as a cerebral haemorrhagic infarction. Prematurity was also listed as a contributing factor.
A full inquest is due to take place at the Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on January 7, 2020.
