Babies born in Norfolk on New Year's Day

Ronnie Del Michael Johnson was one of the babies born in Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on New Year's Day. - Credit: Hayley Johnson

While many were still out celebrating the start of 2022, some couples across the county were welcoming a new addition to their families.

As of around 11am on New Year's Day, seven babies had been born at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

At 12.05am, a baby boy became the first of the year to be delivered at the Norwich hospital.

Chloe Russell, maternity team leader at NNUH, said: "Everything with the labour went well and both mum and the baby boy went home this morning.

"She said she was looking forward to going home and getting some sleep."

The second baby came at 3.03am.

Another five babies were born in quick succession between 10:45am and 11:09am.

Hayley and Martin Johnson welcomed their new son during this period.

Ronnie was born at 11am on January 1, 2022, weighing 8lbs and 9oz. - Credit: Hayley Johnson

Ronnie Del Michael Johnson was born at 11am on the dot weighing 8lb 9oz.

Mrs Johnson said: It all went brilliant really but it was a lot harder than I expected.

"It was quite stressful, as every labour is, but that all went away when he got here."

The couple hope to be home by this evening so that Ronnie can meet his three siblings who are excited to meet him.

Mrs Johnson added: "Our midwife Jamie was absolutely fantastic. Just amazing from start to finish. There was another midwife who I can’t remember the name of who was also amazing.

"They were both an absolute credit to the hospital."