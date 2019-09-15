Have you seen the stealth bombers flying over Norfolk?

A United States Air Force B2 Spirit, currently deployed to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, flies above the English countryside near Dover with two RAF F-35 jets. For the first time, UK F-35 Lightning jets have been conducting integration flying training with the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers of the United States Air Force as part of their deployment to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK. The USAF deployment of the B-2s from the Bomber Task Force Europe is long-planned. Whilst deployed to the UK the aircraft will conduct a series of training activities in Europe. During this deployment, RAF F-35B Lightning fighters are conducting sorties with the USAF B-2 bombers. Both are 5th generation aircraft and this is the first time that USAF B-2s have trained with non-US F-35s. RAF Fairford routinely hosts deployments and exercises by US strategic aircraft. These regular deployments reinforce the US Air Force Europe and the Royal Air Forces unique and complementary partnership and our collective contributi UK MOD © Crown copyright 2019 This image may be used for current news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or transmitted for any other purpose.

There have been more sightings of the B-2 Spirit aircraft this week, as they take part in exercises from an airfield in the UK.

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Three of the warplanes have been deployed to RAF Fairford, Glos, from where they have been flying training sorties.

They have included flights with F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham over the white cliffs of Dover.

The aircraft have also been joined by flying tankers from RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, which refuelled them during a sortie over the Norwegian Sea.

On Wednesday one of the aircraft was sighted over the outskirts of Norwich and near Ipswich, on an as-yet undisclosed mission.

The US Air Force has not yet revealed how long the aircraft will be based in the UK.

One senior officer said the deployment provided "an opportunity to train and integrate with our allies and partners in the region".