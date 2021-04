Published: 9:06 AM April 9, 2021

An ambulance was called to Brampton this morning (Friday, April 9) - Credit: PA

Emergency services have been called to a crash in a Norfolk village near Aylsham this morning.

The accident took place on the B1354 in Brampton.

The ambulance service and one fire crew from Aylsham attended the collision, which happened at around 7.30am.

The fire crew was on scene for just over 30 minutes, making sure the vehicle was safe, and assisting the ambulance service with casualty care.