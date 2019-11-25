Three taken to hospital after crash which blocked road
PUBLISHED: 16:01 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 25 November 2019
Archant
Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash which blocked a road in south Norfolk.
Emergency services were called to the B1332 at Woodton on Sunday morning (November 24), with an air ambulance landing nearby.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed a Peugeot Sport and a Ford Ranger were involved in the collision.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area for a number of hours while the injured trio were treated, before being taken to the James Paget Hospital.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.58am yesterday to reports of a collision in Norwich Road, Hedenham.
"We sent three ambulances, an ambulance officer, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance.
"Three people were taken to the James Paget Hospital by land ambulance."
The road was reopened at 1.30pm.