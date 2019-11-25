Three taken to hospital after crash which blocked road

The B1332 southbound toward Woodton, near Bungay. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash which blocked a road in south Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the B1332 at Woodton on Sunday morning (November 24), with an air ambulance landing nearby.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed a Peugeot Sport and a Ford Ranger were involved in the collision.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists were urged to avoid the area for a number of hours while the injured trio were treated, before being taken to the James Paget Hospital.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.58am yesterday to reports of a collision in Norwich Road, Hedenham.

"We sent three ambulances, an ambulance officer, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Three people were taken to the James Paget Hospital by land ambulance."

The road was reopened at 1.30pm.