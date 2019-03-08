Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

A teenager is in hospital with serious head and foot injuries after his car collided with a tree.

The crash happened at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday, November 9.

A black Mini Cooper was travelling along the B1146 Holt Road when it left the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head and foot injuries.

The female passenger in the car was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with a serious arm injury.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC Michael Stolworthy in the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, or email Michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting CAD 375 of Saturday 9 November.