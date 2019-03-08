Search

Advanced search

Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

PUBLISHED: 09:25 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 11 November 2019

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A teenager is in hospital with serious head and foot injuries after his car collided with a tree.

The crash happened at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday, November 9.

You may also want to watch:

A black Mini Cooper was travelling along the B1146 Holt Road when it left the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head and foot injuries.

The female passenger in the car was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with a serious arm injury.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC Michael Stolworthy in the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, or email Michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting CAD 375 of Saturday 9 November.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family’s precious bird of prey dies of “shock from fireworks”

Mr Warner said: “To lose a bird that’s still in his prime is upsetting, it really is.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family’s precious bird of prey dies of “shock from fireworks”

Mr Warner said: “To lose a bird that’s still in his prime is upsetting, it really is.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

‘Red means stop’ – impatient drivers jump red lights at roadworks

Suffolk Highways has warned people about jumping red lights at temporary signals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stolen trailer was worth £5,000

Corpusty village view and sign. A flatrbed trailer was stolen from a property in the north Norfolk village. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists