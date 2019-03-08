Car crashes into ditch in early hours

A blue Toyota crashed into a ditch on the B1146 at Colkirk. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police were pressed into action after a car crashed into a ditch on a busy road running between Dereham and Fakenham.

Officers received reports of a collision at around 1.30am this morning (November 5) on the B1146 at Colkirk.

They found one vehicle, a blue Toyota, had left the road and subsequently crashed into a ditch about half a mile from the junction with Hall Lane.

Police requested recovery of the vehicle due to it being in a dangerous position.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said no one involved in the collision is thought to have been injured.