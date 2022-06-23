Driver died in crash with tractor after misjudging corner on rural road

The aftermath of the crash on the B1145 Lynn Road in Gayton, in which Laurence Garton died - Credit: Michael Fysh

A sales advisor witnessed driving "like a rally driver" died after misjudging a corner and veering into the path of an oncoming tractor, an inquest has heard.

Laurence Garton, 29, was on his commute to work from his home in King's Lynn when his Volkswagen Jetta veered onto the wrong side of the road while negotiating a corner on the B1145 Lynn Road in Gayton.

An inquest into his death heard how it was a road he was well familiar with, having used it on a daily basis, but that on this occasion he had climbed above the speed limit and misjudged the bend.

This caused him to veer "three-quarters of the way" into the opposing lane and into the path of a John Deere tractor and trailer being driven by 56-year-old Trevor Long.

The incident happened shortly after 8am on Thursday, October 14, last year.

Investigations into the collision conducted by the police found that neither driver had consumed any alcohol leading up to the crash and that neither vehicle had any defects that could have contributed to the issue.

In his report into the crash, PC Lee Smart also stated that following testing of the road surface, driving conditions would also not have played a part.

Suzanne Godfrey, who was driving behind the tractor at the time of the incident and had considered overtaking it prior, said Mr Garton was driving "like a rally driver when they speed around the corner" ahead of the fatal crash.

Another witness though, Harvey Jermey, who had overtaken Mr Garton before the crash, said "nothing" about the way Mr Garton was driving was concerning.

Dashboard camera footage was taken from Mr Garton's car following the incident, however, the impact meant that the clip containing the crash itself did not download to its memory card.

It did, however, show that in the moments prior Mr Garton had reached speeds of 81mph - which is 21mph more than the national speed limit the road is set at.

Concluding Mr Garton had died as the result of a road traffic collision, coroner Yvonne Blake said: "Laurence was driving on a road that was very well known to him.

"It appears he was driving above the speed limit when approaching the corner meaning he could not negotiate the bend and the tractor could not react."



