Road blocked following crash

The B1135 near Wymondham is blocked after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Motorists are facing rush hour delays following a crash near Wymondham.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the B1135 at Chapel Lane between Wymondham and Kimberley at 4.10pm today.

The road is currently blocked.

A spokesperson for the police said minor injuries have been sustained.

More to follow.