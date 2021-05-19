News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road reopens as level crossing refurbishment work completed

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:05 AM May 19, 2021   
The Mid Norfolk Railway's newly-refurbished level crossing ay Kimberley.

Work to refurbish a level crossing in Norfolk has been completed.

The B1108 was closed for a week to allow work on the crossing at Kimberley Park Station, near Wymondham.

The Mid Norfolk Railway's newly-refurbished level crossing at Kimberley.

The technology installed, which was developed by a Dutch railway infrastructure firm, was put in place by the Mid Norfolk Railway, which owns the crossing.

A special bedding layer was used under the crossing rails to make the crossing quieter when trains travel through.

Refurbishment works at the Mid Norfolk Railway's level crossing at Kimberley.

Now the work has finished, the crossing is expected to have a maintenance-free life of around 50 years.

Further work is ahead when signalling is installed, but those works will not require any road closure.

Refurbishment works at the Mid Norfolk Railway's level crossing at Kimberley.

MNR chairman Charlie Robinson said: "I would, on behalf of the railway, like to thank local residents and the travelling public for their patience while this important work has been carried out."

The MNR will begin running passenger trains again next month.

Refurbishment works at the Mid Norfolk Railway's level crossing at Kimberley.

