Road reopens as level crossing refurbishment work completed

Published: 10:05 AM May 19, 2021

Work to refurbish a level crossing in Norfolk has been completed.

The B1108 was closed for a week to allow work on the crossing at Kimberley Park Station, near Wymondham.

The Mid Norfolk Railway's newly-refurbished level crossing at Kimberley. - Credit: Nigel Howes

The technology installed, which was developed by a Dutch railway infrastructure firm, was put in place by the Mid Norfolk Railway, which owns the crossing.

A special bedding layer was used under the crossing rails to make the crossing quieter when trains travel through.

Now the work has finished, the crossing is expected to have a maintenance-free life of around 50 years.

Further work is ahead when signalling is installed, but those works will not require any road closure.

MNR chairman Charlie Robinson said: "I would, on behalf of the railway, like to thank local residents and the travelling public for their patience while this important work has been carried out."

The MNR will begin running passenger trains again next month.

