Roads to be closed for five weeks of £60,000 repair work
- Credit: Google
Roads will be partially closed for five weeks for pavement repairs and resurfacing work.
Work on B1077 Shelfanger Road in Diss is due to start on Wednesday, June 2.
The five-week work, which will cost £60,000, will include pavement repairs and resurfacing, replacement of damaged kerbs and installing rear edgings.
Norfolk County Council said road closures will be in place on June 5, 6, 12 and 13 on Shelfanger Road between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street, and on C880 Roydon Road from its junction with Shelfanger Road to its junction with U76274 Louies Lane.
Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, and parking will not be allowed on Shelfanger Road between St Nicholas Road to Scholars Walk.
You may also want to watch:
The council said diversions will be in place from Shelfanger Road to B1134 at Heath Road, to Norwich Road at the Pulham Roundabout, to Diss Road / Victoria Road, to Denmark Street.
Diversions will also be in place from Roydon Road to Old High Road to High Road to Stanley Road to Denmark Street to Shelfanger Road- Roydon Road junction.
Most Read
- 1 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
- 2 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
- 3 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
- 4 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
- 5 Man drowned after drifting out onto lake on air bed
- 6 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
- 7 Staff at food firm receive £900 bonus each
- 8 Inquest into death of 22-year-old swimmer at Norfolk beauty spot
- 9 Concerns over divide in vaccine rates - what's the situation where you live?
- 10 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14