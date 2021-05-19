News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Roads to be closed for five weeks of £60,000 repair work

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:08 AM May 19, 2021    Updated: 10:33 AM May 19, 2021
B1077 Shelfanger Road will be closed between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street.

B1077 Shelfanger Road will be closed between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street. - Credit: Google

Roads will be partially closed for five weeks for pavement repairs and resurfacing work.

Work on B1077 Shelfanger Road in Diss is due to start on Wednesday, June 2.

The five-week work, which will cost £60,000, will include pavement repairs and resurfacing, replacement of damaged kerbs and installing rear edgings.

Norfolk County Council said road closures will be in place on June 5, 6, 12 and 13 on Shelfanger Road between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street, and on C880 Roydon Road from its junction with Shelfanger Road to its junction with U76274 Louies Lane.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, and parking will not be allowed on Shelfanger Road between St Nicholas Road to Scholars Walk.

You may also want to watch:

The council said diversions will be in place from Shelfanger Road to B1134 at Heath Road, to Norwich Road at the Pulham Roundabout, to Diss Road / Victoria Road, to Denmark Street.

Diversions will also be in place from Roydon Road to Old High Road to High Road to Stanley Road to Denmark Street to Shelfanger Road- Roydon Road junction.

Most Read

  1. 1 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  2. 2 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
  3. 3 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
  1. 4 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
  2. 5 Man drowned after drifting out onto lake on air bed
  3. 6 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  4. 7 Staff at food firm receive £900 bonus each
  5. 8 Inquest into death of 22-year-old swimmer at Norfolk beauty spot
  6. 9 Concerns over divide in vaccine rates - what's the situation where you live?
  7. 10 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Lord Wesley Pestano and Lady Lucinda Perry

Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Senior man smiling outside

Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes

Charles Bliss

Author Picture Icon
It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus