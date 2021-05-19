Roads to be closed for five weeks of £60,000 repair work

Published: 10:08 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM May 19, 2021

B1077 Shelfanger Road will be closed between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street. - Credit: Google

Roads will be partially closed for five weeks for pavement repairs and resurfacing work.

Work on B1077 Shelfanger Road in Diss is due to start on Wednesday, June 2.

The five-week work, which will cost £60,000, will include pavement repairs and resurfacing, replacement of damaged kerbs and installing rear edgings.

Norfolk County Council said road closures will be in place on June 5, 6, 12 and 13 on Shelfanger Road between Shelfanger Court and St Nicholas Street, and on C880 Roydon Road from its junction with Shelfanger Road to its junction with U76274 Louies Lane.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, and parking will not be allowed on Shelfanger Road between St Nicholas Road to Scholars Walk.

The council said diversions will be in place from Shelfanger Road to B1134 at Heath Road, to Norwich Road at the Pulham Roundabout, to Diss Road / Victoria Road, to Denmark Street.

Diversions will also be in place from Roydon Road to Old High Road to High Road to Stanley Road to Denmark Street to Shelfanger Road- Roydon Road junction.