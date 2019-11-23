Search

'It's hard to believe' - book stall raises more than £30,000

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 23 November 2019

Jason Oxer (left) Carol Rodwell and Paul Starling. Picture: Maurice Gray

Archant

When a supermarket staff member came up with a 'bright' idea of a community book stall, no one thought it would be successful.

But within a short time, customers, as well as residents surrounding Aylsham Tesco were popping in to browse through a variety of donated books.

Five years on, the book stall, created by Carole Rodwell, has raised over £30,400 which will be distributed to three charities; The British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK,

Store team leader, Paul Starling, said: "It is hard to believe that Carole Rodwell's idea could generate such a response in so few years and create a talking point for our local store.

"Once again we thank you for creating this popular fixture and offering us just one of the ways in which we generate support back into the community."

Store manager, Stuart McCarthy said: "I am very proud of my staff who help our community feel relaxed and welcome".

