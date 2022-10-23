Aylsham Show will donate £15,000 to charities after summer success

Aylsham Show president Poul Hovesen with his wife Alison at the 2022 event - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Organisers of the Aylsham Show will be giving £15,000 to local charities and good causes after this summer's successful comeback.

The event brought more than 15,000 visitors to the Blickling estate in August - the first time it had been held since 2019 due to two successive Covid cancellations.

Although costs of staging the traditional Bank Holiday Monday food and farming showcase were almost 40pc higher than three years ago, organisers said a modest surplus was made.

Mike Gamble, chairman of the Aylsham Agricultural Show Association, said charity grants will be made at the annual meeting on January 17.

"After a three-year break we’re delighted that the Aylsham Show has again made a surplus which can be shared with local organisations," he said.

"When the association was founded almost 75 years ago, it was a key aim to raise funds for charities and the local community."

In a report to the charity’s ruling council, show administrator David Hitcham said showground preparation costs were £143,000 this year, compared to £107,819 in 2019.

He said the "fantastic" support of association members, sponsors and local businesses had made it possible to stage such a vibrant show.

Retiring show president Poul Hovesen said thousands of visitors from across the county and from further afield had a magnificent day at the event.

“It was a great success as visitors flocked to Blickling,” he added.

A new showground layout with increased focus on food and cookery demonstrations had been popular while the traditional livestock classes had again attracted large numbers at the ringside, said Mr Hovesen.

Members of the show council also identified key areas for improving access and entrance to the showground recognising that there had been lengthy delays, particularly on the Oulton route.

Mr Gamble said a special working group would be established to learn lessons and work even more closely with traffic management specialists to improve access.

To apply for charity grants, organisations are asked to look at the Aylsham Show website for details and deadlines.