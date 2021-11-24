'Exciting' plans taking shape for Aylsham Show's 2022 comeback

The Aylsham Show is scheduled to return on August 29, 2022 - Credit: Nick Butcher

Food, fun and farming will be at the centre of a resurgent 2022 Aylsham Show, the charity’s governing council was told.

The event is scheduled to return on August 29 next year after two successive cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

An "exciting" new showground layout in the National Trust’s Blickling Park is starting to take shape, said Mike Gamble, chairman of the Aylsham Agricultural Show Association.

A central theme of the 2022 show will highlight Norfolk’s importance as a primary food producer.

Show president Poul Hovesen, who recently announced plans to retire as manager of Sir John White’s Salle estate, near Reepham, said he is looking forward to welcoming as many visitors as possible at the country’s largest one-day agricultural show.

New features will include a food and cookery zone by the side of lake, which has views of one of the National Trust’s gems, Blickling Hall. Another key theme will be promoting local food and produce, said Mr Hovesen.

The agricultural displays will remain central to the show and organisers want more hands-on and educational elements to be given more priority.

Executive member Will de Feyter said the grand ring programme and the countryside arena was taking shape. “We’ve got some really good displays booked and there’s more to come,” he added.

The charity has also urged local groups, organisations and good causes to apply for 12 potential grants of £250.

It has set aside £3,000 from its reserves to help local charities and bodies but has only received six applications ahead of the November 30 closing date.

A new 2022 Aylsham Show calendar including images taken by local photographers was shown to around 40 council members at the meeting.

The limited edition calendar costs £5 and can be bought from shops and businesses in Aylsham – with all proceeds to charity.

The Aylsham Show has been a major fundraiser for local charities and groups over the past 75 years.

The association’s annual meeting and presentations to charities will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, January 18 at The Forge, Aylsham.

For details of how to apply for grants, see www.theaylshamshow.co.uk.