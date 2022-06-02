Long-serving Aylsham Show secretary made MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours

Chris Self, who was secretary of the Aylsham Show for 40 years, has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list - Credit: Chris Hill

A long-serving stalwart of the Aylsham Show has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Chris Self was honoured for his services to farming and to the community, after working to expand the size and reputation of East Anglia's largest one-day agricultural show.

He joined the association in 1977 and was show secretary for 40 years, assisted by his wife Ann, until the couple stepped down from their roles after the 2016 event.

"I am extremely delighted, but completely shocked and surprised - I never expected to be honoured with an MBE," he said.

"I think it is recognition of the profile of the Aylsham Show, and not just an individual.

"There is a whole community of volunteers who have got together over the years to make it what it is. Everyone involved must feel chuffed at the way the show has grown, and that we can give so much money to charities."

Mr Self, 74, lives on Grove Walk in Norwich and is still involved in the Aylsham Show, which returns this year on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

Although not from a farming background, Mr Self said he has "thoroughly enjoyed the agricultural life".

During his career he worked as a chartered surveyor, running the Aylsham office for land agency Irelands, before setting up his own practice in the town with Ken Ewing in 1990.