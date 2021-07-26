News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Food and farm heroes honoured despite pinged president

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:18 PM July 26, 2021   
Three Aylsham Show champions Nick Deane, Kelda Forsyth, president-elect Roger Long, and innovation award winner Henry Dewing.

Three Aylsham Show champions in front of Salle Park (from left)- Nick Deane, Kelda Forsyth, president-elect Roger Long, and innovation award winner Henry Dewing. - Credit: Alison Hoveson

Food and farming heroes were honoured in an awards ceremony last night, despite the show's president being forced to pull out due to a test and trace ping.

Around 250 members and sponsors of Aylsham Agricultural Show Association gathered at Salle Hall near Reepham to give out the awards.

But disaster struck when chairman Paul Hovesen was pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app three hours before the evening began, forcing him to isolate for 10 days.

In his absence deputy chairman and mid-Norfolk farmer, Roger Long stepped up to present the awards.

Awards given were for Outstanding Contribution to Norfolk Agriculture, the Innovative Farming Award and the Ken Dye Memorial Salve which aims to celebrate "food heroes".

The winners were: 

  • Kelda Forsyth - Ken Dye Memorial Salve
  • Henry Dewing - Innovative Farming award
  • Nick Deane - Outstanding Contribution to Norfolk Agriculture

Guests at the awards included the Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew and high sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney.


