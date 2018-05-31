Fire breaks out in takeaway as town's Christmas lights are switched on

The Aylsham Christmas lights switch-on event in 2017. Picture: David Bale Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a market town takeaway while the town's Christmas lights were being switched on.

Crews from Aylsham, Earlham, Sprowston, North Walsham, Fakenham and Mundesley were called to the fire at Bonds fish and chip shop on Red Lion Street in Aylsham on Friday evening.

They are understood to still be on scene and have been using breathing equipment, hose reel jets, main jets and thermal imaging equipment to tackle the fire.

A post on the Just Aylsham Facebook page said sirens had sounded at around 6.20pm, just 10 minutes before the Christmas lights were due to be switched on, and that smoke could be seen "coming out of the doors" of the fish and chip shop.

Pedestrians and stalls set out for the switch-on are understood to have been cleared from the area after the fire broke out.

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Google Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Google

ITV weather presenter Chris Page was the one to push the plunger and switch the lights on, while businesses including food and drink vendors had lined the streets to cater to the crowds who filled the town centre.

The post on Just Aylsham said festivities were still "in full swing" despite the fire and that many people were "unaware of the drama".