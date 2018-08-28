Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Round Table presents £500 cheque to Norfolk cadets

PUBLISHED: 10:34 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 21 January 2019

Pictured, centre, Capt. Gary Crowther (D of E Officer), Chris Clarke (Round Table) and CSgt Tim Brown with cadets from Aylsham Detachment. Picture: Norfolk ACF

Pictured, centre, Capt. Gary Crowther (D of E Officer), Chris Clarke (Round Table) and CSgt Tim Brown with cadets from Aylsham Detachment. Picture: Norfolk ACF

A £500 donation to Norfolk Army Cadet Force from Aylsham Round Table will be used to buy new tents.

Cadets from across the county need the tents for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme expeditions and other adventure training activities.

The cheque was presented to Aylsham detachment, which is one of 23 cadet detachments in Norfolk.

In the last three years 86 cadets have completed the different levels of the award.

Of these successful cadets, two from Aylsham successfully completed their bronze, six completed their silver and four achieved the high accolade of completing their gold, which involves an invitation to St James Palace to be presented with their certificates.

Each year cadets are given the opportunity to take part in GoldSilver and Bronze expeditions in different locations around the country.

The detachment has over 30 cadets and meets in the youth centre on Cawston Road at 7.30pm on Wednesdays.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists