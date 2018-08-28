Round Table presents £500 cheque to Norfolk cadets

Pictured, centre, Capt. Gary Crowther (D of E Officer), Chris Clarke (Round Table) and CSgt Tim Brown with cadets from Aylsham Detachment. Picture: Norfolk ACF

A £500 donation to Norfolk Army Cadet Force from Aylsham Round Table will be used to buy new tents.

Cadets from across the county need the tents for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme expeditions and other adventure training activities.

The cheque was presented to Aylsham detachment, which is one of 23 cadet detachments in Norfolk.

In the last three years 86 cadets have completed the different levels of the award.

Of these successful cadets, two from Aylsham successfully completed their bronze, six completed their silver and four achieved the high accolade of completing their gold, which involves an invitation to St James Palace to be presented with their certificates.

Each year cadets are given the opportunity to take part in GoldSilver and Bronze expeditions in different locations around the country.

The detachment has over 30 cadets and meets in the youth centre on Cawston Road at 7.30pm on Wednesdays.