'Totally unacceptable' - residents on busy road hit out at 1,800 home plans

Residents who campaigned to get the speed limit on their busy North Walsham road changed to 20mph have hit out at plans for 1,800 new homes nearby.

Families on Aylsham Road issued a statement saying plans would see "substantial increases" in traffic that were "dangerous and unacceptable".

Plans would see the introduction of the North Walsham West Link Road, linking Norwich Road to Cromer Road.

Despite "strong support" from local councillors, they say nothing has been done to improve the current situation on the road, which is the main access route to North Walsham for HGVs.

One resident, Berni Marfleet said: "This is a dangerous and totally unacceptable situation and urgent action is vital.

"The consultation says 'consideration will be given to traffic', but that is not enough and must be changed to a commitment to achieve this.

"Without action this will be a main route into the town from the extension and will result in substantial increases in traffic.

"This raises major safety concerns and flies in the face of the plan’s stated objectives of protecting the environment for residents.

"There needs to be a commitment to the extension of the link road across the railway into the industrial estate to relieve Aylsham Road and the town centre of lorries."

A spokesman for North Norfolk District Council said it hoped residents would raise their views in the upcoming public consultation.

A council spokesperson said: "By considering large-scale growth, the council is taking a strategic approach to planning the future growth and needs of the town which will provide the opportunity to ameliorate existing known constraints through well-planned future growth.

"A new link road is intended to remove through traffic from streets and might allow Aylsham Road to be restricted to public transport, cyclists and local residents through a bus gate with other traffic routed via the A149 and B1150 which are wider and have good pavements.

"With through traffic using the link road between the A149 and B1150 and a northern extension to the industrial estate and B1145, this would remove large volumes of traffic from the acknowledged sub-standard Aylsham Road around which local residents remain concerned.

"The council will consider these issues further following the current consultation."

They said current issues were the responsibility of Norfolk County Council, who have been contacted for comment.