Road blocked after crash between car and motorbike
PUBLISHED: 10:52 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 15 April 2019
Archant
A road has been blocked and emergency services called to a crash in Norwich.
Police were called to the incident, which involved a car and motorcycle, on Aylsham Road at about 10.10am on Monday morning.
The ambulance service is also on scene, though it is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.
The road remains blocked near the Mecca Bingo, and police advised drivers to avoid the area.