Woman on mobility scooter suffers serious head injury in van crash
PUBLISHED: 12:02 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 11 September 2020
Archant
A woman in her 70s who was riding a mobility scooter suffered a serious head injury in a crash with a van.
The woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment following the collision, which happened just after 2.20pm on Tuesday, September 8 on Mileham Drive in Aylsham.
The woman was initially taken to hospital in Norfolk, and was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s, which offers specialist care for head injuries.
Norfolk Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage should contact PC Josef Konieczny at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 200 of Tuesday, September 8.
