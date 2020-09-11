Woman on mobility scooter suffers serious head injury in van crash

A woman in her 70s suffered serious head injuries in a collision on Mileham Drive in Aylsham, Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

A woman in her 70s who was riding a mobility scooter suffered a serious head injury in a crash with a van.

A woman in her 70s was taken to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge after a serious head injury in Mileham Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire A woman in her 70s was taken to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge after a serious head injury in Mileham Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment following the collision, which happened just after 2.20pm on Tuesday, September 8 on Mileham Drive in Aylsham.

The woman was initially taken to hospital in Norfolk, and was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s, which offers specialist care for head injuries.

Norfolk Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage should contact PC Josef Konieczny at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 200 of Tuesday, September 8.