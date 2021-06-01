Published: 4:51 PM June 1, 2021

Two tenacious teenagers are hoping to create a sea of yellow by hosting a 5k challenge in memory of a beloved teacher at their former school in north Norfolk.

The “Cartwright 5k” has been organised by former Aylsham High School pupils, Eleanor Bray and Mollie White, in a bid to raise at least £1,000 and spread awareness of mental health conditions.

It comes following the loss of a much-loved and valued member of the school's faculty last year.

Geography teacher Catherine Cartwright, previously Miss Hoggett, was also head of Felbrigg house. The 31-year-old had struggled with her mental health previously before dying at her home in Badersfield on August 1, 2020.

As former pupils of hers, Mollie and Ellie – alongside support from staff - wanted to organise something where she could be remembered. As someone who regularly took part in nearby Blickling parkrun, they decided it would be the ideal fundraiser.

Miss Bray, 19, of Wickmere, said: “Mrs Cartwright lit up every room she walked into and shared her love for the outdoors with all her pupils.

“We hope that when running in Blickling, people will be reminded of the importance of connecting with nature and that, however you are feeling, there is always help available.”

Miss White, 18, of Buxton, added: “[She] was a bubbly, kind, caring teacher, and an inspiring figure for so many pupils."

Former colleagues, students, friends, and families are being asked to wear an item of yellow and take part by either running, jogging, or walking the Cartwright 5k. For anyone unable to attend, they can take part via their usual parkrun or any 5k route.

Donations will be shared between Young Minds mental health charity and TACT Families.

Tanya Wiseman, lead health and social instructor, Duke of Edinburgh manager, and Felbrigg form tutor, had been friends with Mrs Cartwright for many years.

"Cat was a very dear friend and colleague," she said.

“She was so kind, caring, and passionate. The students adored her – as did I."

- The Cartwright 5k will take place on September 11 at Blickling Hall, as part of the regular parkrun event. To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.