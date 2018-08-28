Faith festival helps youngsters learn about science and religion

Aylsham school's festival of faith. Pictures: Aylsham High School Archant

Former Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron was one of the guest speakers as a Norfolk school held its first faith festival.

Students from Aylsham High School joined forces with the town’s parish church to explore the significance of faith in the modern world through assemblies, lunchtime talks and RE lessons.

A panel of clergy and youth workers from across Norfolk sat in nearly 50 RE classes to answer questions, and guest lunchtime speakers included the Rev Kate Bottley from BBC Radio 2, Professor Tom McLeish, a physicist at the University of York, and Professors Robin Kirkpatrick and Hill Gaston, from the University of Cambridge.

One year 7 student said it “was the best RE lesson ever”.

Meanwhile, a year 9 student added: “I couldn’t believe that Tim Farron came straight from talking to Theresa May to speak to us.”

Physics teacher Ruth Macpherson said she had now changed her views on science and religion.