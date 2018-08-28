Search

Advanced search

Faith festival helps youngsters learn about science and religion

PUBLISHED: 15:07 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 20 November 2018

Aylsham school's festival of faith. Pictures: Aylsham High School

Aylsham school's festival of faith. Pictures: Aylsham High School

Archant

Former Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron was one of the guest speakers as a Norfolk school held its first faith festival.

Aylsham school's festival of faith. Pictures: Aylsham High SchoolAylsham school's festival of faith. Pictures: Aylsham High School

Students from Aylsham High School joined forces with the town’s parish church to explore the significance of faith in the modern world through assemblies, lunchtime talks and RE lessons.

A panel of clergy and youth workers from across Norfolk sat in nearly 50 RE classes to answer questions, and guest lunchtime speakers included the Rev Kate Bottley from BBC Radio 2, Professor Tom McLeish, a physicist at the University of York, and Professors Robin Kirkpatrick and Hill Gaston, from the University of Cambridge.

One year 7 student said it “was the best RE lesson ever”.

Meanwhile, a year 9 student added: “I couldn’t believe that Tim Farron came straight from talking to Theresa May to speak to us.”

Aylsham school's festival of faith. Pictures: Aylsham High SchoolAylsham school's festival of faith. Pictures: Aylsham High School

Physics teacher Ruth Macpherson said she had now changed her views on science and religion.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Video Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast