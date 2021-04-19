Success for town's first official scarecrow festival
- Credit: Supplied by Sue Clements
Mr Bean and Harry Potter were featured in Aylsham's first official Scarecrow festival.
More than 70 themed scarecrows went on display in front gardens, shops and other locations around the town.
Donna Butcher, the town council's events and administration officer, said the idea for the event came about after Aylsham resident Sue Clements started an 'unofficial' festival last year.
Ms Butcher said: "Last year, Sue organised a more important thing and asked people to put something in their gardens that people could look at as they walked around during lockdown on their daily exercise.
"This year she asked us to get involved and make it more of a community event. We normally have Aylsham in Bloom in the town, but for the last two years that's been cancelled due to the pandemic."
Mr Butcher said the festival was designed to run during the school holidays, but many of the scarecrows were still on display.
She said thanks to positive feedback, the festival was likely to become an annual event.
