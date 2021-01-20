Town leaves Christmas lights on throughout January
- Credit: Mark Bullimore
One town has decided to continue spreading Christmas cheer weeks after the festive period ended by keeping its lights shining throughout January.
The lights in Aylsham town centre were left on by the town council in an attempt to keep people smiling after a tough year and during a difficult start to 2021.
Council officials also said lockdown restrictions had made it difficult to remove the lights in a safe way.
A spokesperson said: "The Christmas lights are still on, but only in the Market Place. The lights on other roads were taken down in early January.
"All the Christmas lights in Aylsham are erected and dismantled by volunteers and the current conditions with social distancing have made this more difficult."
She added: "It was thought having the lights on cheers the place up a bit. January is an awful month in a good year but this year following the events of 2020 well.
"There have been comments on social media regarding the lights which got a mixed reception.
"Weather permitting they should all be taken down later this month."