New Aylsham chess club triumph in first match of the season

Players in a Norfolk chess club, which was the first in the county to be set up in many years, have won their first match of the season.

The Aylsham Lightnings beat neighbouring club Broadland Swallows in a fast-paced chess match at the Norfolk Rapidplay Handicap Cup on Monday, November 19.

Players battled it out in two quick fire games where they had to complete all their moves within just 30 minutes.

And the Aylsham team, consisting of Bruce Carman, Daniel Hedges, Rupert Martin and Bob Grindrod, scored the 3.5 points necessary to move up to the quarter-finals.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Rupert Martin again performed particularly well for the Lightnings in winning both of his games.”

The club, based at the Aylsham ex-service and social club in Hungate Street, sends teams to the Norfolk County Chess Association fixtures.

For joining details, email club secretary David Owen on davidowen364@btinternet.com or call 01263-731327.

