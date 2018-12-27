Chess club has plans to expand in the New Year
The first chess club set up in Norfolk for many years has plans to expand in 2019 with new English Chess Federation-compliant equipment.
The club, which launched over summer, is investing in the new kit thanks to fundraising and grants from the Aylsham Show and Aylsham Town Council.
The club’s Aylsham Spitfires team is starting 2019 in third place of Norfolk County Chess Association second division league.
From their six starts, the Spitfires have recorded three wins, two draws and one loss and are just one point below the leading Norfolk and Norwich team.
The club is based at Aylsham Ex-Service and Social Club in Hungate Street, and meets on Monday evenings from September to June.
For more information, get in touch with the club’s secretary, David Own, by phone 01263 731327 or email davidowen364@btinternet.com.