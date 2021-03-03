Supermarket veterans honoured for 75 years' service
- Credit: Supplied by CT Baker Ltd
Three staff members at Budgens supermarket in Aylsham have been honoured for racking up a combined total of 75 years at the store.
Linda Mears, Yvonne Ellis and Susan Smith have each worked at the Norwich Road supermarket for 25 years.
Jane Gurney-Read, managing director of the CT Baker Group, which owns Budgens, said: “It makes us very proud to recognise the long-standing service and hard work of so many of our team members.
"That level of continuity is essential in helping us progress and maintain our excellent customer service. The success of the CT Baker Group is a direct result of all our team members’ commitment and loyalty, particularly at this trying time."
Each of the three ladies brings different talents to the Budgens team. Mrs Mears is a St Johns Ambulance volunteer, Mrs Ellis is known for her contributions to craft stalls and the creative visual displays she creates around the store, and Mrs Smith brings smiles to faces sharing her interest in amateur dramatics.
You may also want to watch:
Shane Woolston, store manager, organised a surprise ceremony for the trio on February 28, where they received gifts and a certificate each.
Most Read
- 1 Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'
- 2 Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track
- 3 Talented teen baker set to open cake shop in town centre
- 4 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
- 5 The Norfolk market town that used to be in Suffolk
- 6 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post
- 7 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
- 8 Destructive stink bugs could be heading for Norfolk
- 9 Plea for a solution after raw sewage floods family's garden
- 10 When do the clocks go forward in 2021?