Supermarket veterans honoured for 75 years' service

Published: 10:10 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM March 3, 2021

From left, Aylsham Budgens staff members Linda Mears, Yvonne Ellis and Sue Smith. - Credit: Supplied by CT Baker Ltd

Three staff members at Budgens supermarket in Aylsham have been honoured for racking up a combined total of 75 years at the store.

Linda Mears, Yvonne Ellis and Susan Smith have each worked at the Norwich Road supermarket for 25 years.

Jane Gurney-Read, managing director of the CT Baker Group, which owns Budgens, said: “It makes us very proud to recognise the long-standing service and hard work of so many of our team members.

"That level of continuity is essential in helping us progress and maintain our excellent customer service. The success of the CT Baker Group is a direct result of all our team members’ commitment and loyalty, particularly at this trying time."

At Aylsham Budgens for surprise ceremony were, from left, Jane Gurney-Read, Linda Mears, Nick Baker, Yvonne Ellis, Sandra Taylor-Meeds, Sue Smith and Shane Woolston. - Credit: From left, Aylsham Budgens staff members Linda Mears, Yvonne Ellis and Sue Smith.

Each of the three ladies brings different talents to the Budgens team. Mrs Mears is a St Johns Ambulance volunteer, Mrs Ellis is known for her contributions to craft stalls and the creative visual displays she creates around the store, and Mrs Smith brings smiles to faces sharing her interest in amateur dramatics.

Shane Woolston, store manager, organised a surprise ceremony for the trio on February 28, where they received gifts and a certificate each.




















