Cyclist in critical condition at Addenbrooke’s after crash
PUBLISHED: 11:17 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 14 July 2020
A cyclist is in a critical condition after a serious crash in north Norfolk.
The cyclist, who was riding a black bike on the A148 near Aylmerton, was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance after the incident on Saturday, July 11, at 4.35pm.
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the crash, which also involved a dark blue Peugeot 207.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the accident.
Anyone who can help police should contact PC Aaron Duffy on 101, quoting incident reference NC-11072020-322.
It happened a short time before another collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle in north Norfolk, which happened Brinton Road in Stody, near Holt, at around 6pm.
The cyclist involved in that incident sustained serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
