Unsung heroes celebrated at EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards
PUBLISHED: 22:55 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:55 05 December 2019
Archant 2019
A glittering award ceremony has recognised the region's unsung heroes.
The EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, sponsored by developer Hopkins Homes, were created to thank those in our community who have demonstrated selfless acts of kindness, heroism and bravery.
Featuring 15 categories - including outstanding bravery act of the year and charity fundraiser of the year - the awards were sponsored by businesses, foundations and councils.
Winner of the overall star award, sponsored by Spire Solicitors, was Caroline Copping - who has worked at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice on Unthank Road in Norwich for the past 30 years.
Described by colleagues as "the heart and soul of the unit", Ms Copping goes above and beyond for people living in the hospice and staff alike and has worked every Christmas day since she started working there.
The Priscilla Bacon Lodge is a specialist palliative care hospice and offers advice and support for both patients and their loved ones. It offers a range of specialist services including psychological support, spiritual support and occupational therapy and physiotherapy.
Taking place at Open on Bank Plain in Norwich, the awards ceremony last night, which was held by the EDP in partnership with Open Norwich and the Open Youth Trust, began at 8.30pm following a buffet dinner.
David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "As per usual this was another fantastic event and I pass on my wholehearted thanks and admiration to the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney for their dedication, bravery, determination and heroism."
Other winners on the night included John and Lynn Mezzetti, who were awarded the charity fundraiser of the year sponsored by the Flagship group.
The parents lost their teenage daughter Ellen to epilepsy in 2006 and have since raised £130,000 for the Ellen Mezzetti Memorial Fund for Epilepsy Research UK.
Also sponsored by Flagship group was the community champion of the year award - won by Steve Maddams.
As well as working for the East of England ambulance service, Mr Maddams is a community first responder and has recently reached his 1,000th 999 call.
See Monday's EDP for an eight-page special from the night.
EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2019 winners
NHS Person of the Year sponsored by NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups for Norfolk and Waveney - Caroline Copping;
Fire and Rescue Person of the Year sponsored by Norfolk County Council - SM Luke Hancock;
Police Person of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services - Sgt Steve Smith, PC Andy Randall and PC Arshad Shah;
Community Champion of the Year sponsored by Flagship Group - Steve Maddams;
Team/Community Group of the Year sponsored by NorseCare - Scole Nature Trails Trust;
Charity Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Flagship Group - John and Lynn Mezzetti;
Young Person of the Year sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary - Lilly Bearman;
Sporting Achievement of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services - Heidi Palmer;
Education Champion of the Year sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services - Louise Gardiner;
Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year sponsored by Breckland Council - Kayleigh Grey and Harriot Woods;
Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year sponsored by Gasway - Gareth Hunt;
Carer of the Year sponsored by Great Yarmouth Council - Matthew and Alison Hughes;
Cultural/Arts Person of the Year sponsored by Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils - Adrienne Cleary;
Overall Stars of Norfolk award sponsored by Spire Solicitors - Caroline Copping;
Judges' Special Award sponsored by Cottages.com - Ruby Bishop and Zara Dyer.