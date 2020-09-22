Seven strangers given awards for roles in rescue of vulnerable teenager

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society Photo: RHS Archant

A group of seven strangers who rushed to the aid of a teenage woman in need have been honoured with national awards for their life-saving efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On May 9, Dan and Jennifer Reynolds were walking near Shelduck Way in Sprowston when they discovered a 19-year-old woman unresponsive in a nearby wooded area.

The pair immediately rushed to the woman’s aid, with Mr Reynolds staying with her while Mrs Reynolds went to hunt for help.

Neither had a mobile phone to hand so Mrs Reynolds took to alerting neighbours.

She knocked on several nearby doors, finding Jasmine Eastick, Ryan McNally and Tim, Paula and Toby Edwards, all of whom also played their part in the rescue.

Ms Eastwick phoned for an ambulance while Mr Reynolds began CPR - which was later taken over, first by Mr McNally and then the Edwards family.

The combined efforts of the seven neighbours saved the teenager’s life, restoring a faint pulse and shallow breathing, allowing her to be taken to hospital to continue her recovery.

Within 12 hours, she had regained consciousness and was able to talk to her family.

Following their heroic acts, they have all received honours from the Royal Humane Society - the Edwards Family and Mr McNally have been given resuscitation certificates while Mr and Mrs Reynolds and Ms Eastick will receive certificates of commendation.

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “It was amazingly good team work by seven people thrown together in harrowing circumstances. Thank goodness Dan and Jennifer arrived at the scene when they did.

“They truly were the right people in the right place at the right time – but everyone involved played a major part in saving the woman’s life.

“This is another of many cases we see which emphasise the value of as many people as possible learning to administer CPR. It can, as it did in this case, make the difference between life and death.”

Mr Chapman also urged anyone who knows of a person deserving of similar accolades to nominate them via the society’s website.