Search

Advanced search

Seven strangers given awards for roles in rescue of vulnerable teenager

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 September 2020

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society Photo: RHS

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society Photo: RHS

Archant

A group of seven strangers who rushed to the aid of a teenage woman in need have been honoured with national awards for their life-saving efforts.

On May 9, Dan and Jennifer Reynolds were walking near Shelduck Way in Sprowston when they discovered a 19-year-old woman unresponsive in a nearby wooded area.

The pair immediately rushed to the woman’s aid, with Mr Reynolds staying with her while Mrs Reynolds went to hunt for help.

Neither had a mobile phone to hand so Mrs Reynolds took to alerting neighbours.

She knocked on several nearby doors, finding Jasmine Eastick, Ryan McNally and Tim, Paula and Toby Edwards, all of whom also played their part in the rescue.

Ms Eastwick phoned for an ambulance while Mr Reynolds began CPR - which was later taken over, first by Mr McNally and then the Edwards family.

The combined efforts of the seven neighbours saved the teenager’s life, restoring a faint pulse and shallow breathing, allowing her to be taken to hospital to continue her recovery.

Within 12 hours, she had regained consciousness and was able to talk to her family.

Following their heroic acts, they have all received honours from the Royal Humane Society - the Edwards Family and Mr McNally have been given resuscitation certificates while Mr and Mrs Reynolds and Ms Eastick will receive certificates of commendation.

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “It was amazingly good team work by seven people thrown together in harrowing circumstances. Thank goodness Dan and Jennifer arrived at the scene when they did.

“They truly were the right people in the right place at the right time – but everyone involved played a major part in saving the woman’s life.

“This is another of many cases we see which emphasise the value of as many people as possible learning to administer CPR. It can, as it did in this case, make the difference between life and death.”

Mr Chapman also urged  anyone who knows of a person deserving of similar accolades to nominate them via the society’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A struggle humanity will win’ - Boris Johnson urges public to stick to coronavirus rules in televised speech

Video grab taken from BBC of prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

Paddy Davitt: Diplomacy is a skill City boss will have to use routinely

Winning games is not the only difficult part of Daniel Farke's job. Leaving out players is tough as well Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New tougher coronavirus measures could last for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA Wire

Seven strangers given awards for roles in rescue of vulnerable teenager

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society Photo: RHS

Council leader says he may write to MP over husband’s coronavirus beliefs

Chloe Smith and fiancé Sandy McFadzean. Photo: Bill Smith