“It’s one of my most treasured possessions – even more so now.”

Those were the heartfelt words from an award-winning writer whose poetry written in the Norfolk idiom once caught the eye of the Queen.

Zena Tinsley of Dickleburgh, near Diss, wrote to Her Royal Highness to wish her a happy 94th birthday during the 2020 lockdown.

As well as sending her well wishes, she was also concerned that the Queen and Prince Philip might be missing their beloved Sandringham while they isolated together at Windsor Castle.

A retired teacher, the 64-year-old, who first began writing poetry in 2000, sent a copy of her poem Norfolk's Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!).

This particular poem will always hold a special place in Mrs Tinsley’s heart, as it won the first-ever Norfolk Day writing competition in 2018, organised by the National Centre for Writing and the Eastern Daily Press.

Mrs Tinsley said she did not expect a reply, as the Queen received thousands of letters every week, and was left “gobsmacked” following a visit from the postman one morning.

“When I walked to get our mail, I lifted the lid and picked up this thick, brown envelope with the Royal crest and Windsor Castle written on it,” she said.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked. I had to walk inside the house and sit down before I could open it to read. Then I reread it again and again.

“I was so chuffed to have received this reply and it will always be one of my most treasured possessions. It means a lot to know that the Queen read it too.”

She also sent a poem entitled Ceilidh, set at Balmoral, to remind the Queen of dancing there.

The reply she received from a lady-in-waiting, dated July 10, 2020, said the Queen had been “most grateful” for the kind thought for her. She also wished Mrs Tinsley and her family were “keeping safe and well during the current situation”.

Norfolk's Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!)

By Zena Tinsley





Ware got forests n' ancient woodland;

ware got parks n' ware got fountens;

ware got heaths n' willage greens

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got fields a boot'ful lav'nder

n' footpaths rownd abowt 'em

ware got pritty lit'l ole churches

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got marsh n' ware got reedbed

and wildlife for the counten

ware got rivas, ware got the Broads

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got greart ole Norfolk skoies,

and artists wot dew paint 'em.

Ware got castles and a custline

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Frum Sheren'am onta Shouldh'm

tha moiles yew are a trav'len

go frum Lodd'n acrorse ta Litch'm

but yew unt see iny mounten.

No - we loike ar Norfolk landscape flat,

thass carac'tristic of ar County,

wi just a lit'le gent'l slope

and not sum greart ole mountie.

For mountens hare in Norfolk'ud

wholly spoile ar luv'ly view.

Thare got 'em in Fraance n' Swizzerland

n' they ken bloomen keep 'em tew!

Dew yew wanta go a' ski'en,

ya ken go alorng ta Trowse

wi'out tha trubble a' trav'len

a country mile frum ya howse.

So when ya on ar Norfolk roads

n' landmarks yar a'counten

ya can say 'bor, Norfolk's got the lot

That just hint got no mountens.'



