Award winning Diss Cyclathon pedals back in 2019

Diss Cyclathon has been named ‘Best Cycling Event’ at Cycling UK’s Volunteer Awards. Picture: Neil Collins Archant

Chains will be oiled and tires pumped as Diss’ biggest cycling event confirmed to be pedalling back for its fourth year in 2019.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diss Cyclathon which has been running for three years involves family rides and a nine-town sportive. Picture: Neil Collins Diss Cyclathon which has been running for three years involves family rides and a nine-town sportive. Picture: Neil Collins

Diss Cyclathon, the popular cycling event and family fun day for cyclists young and old, has been confirmed to take place again on June 23.

The event that this year saw more than 1,000 people take to the country lanes around Diss and enjoy the cycling-related entertainment in the town’s park beside Diss Mere was recently named ‘Best Cycling Event’ at Cycling UK’s volunteer awards.

The highlight of the 2019 event will again be the challenging Nine Town Sportive, a 25, 50 or 100 mile route around Norfolk and Suffolk market towns, but riders will also have the opportunity to take part in family rides, of five, 10 or 15 miles.

The event will this year coincide with what promises to be a week-long cycling celebration with the HSBC UK National Road Championships taking place in Norfolk on June 27, including a city to coast 100-mile closed road cycling race.

* Diss Cyclathon Nine Town Sportive places are limited to 1,000. You can book a place now at dissclyclathon.org.uk