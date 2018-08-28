Search

Advanced search

Award winning Diss Cyclathon pedals back in 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:55 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:06 11 December 2018

Diss Cyclathon has been named ‘Best Cycling Event’ at Cycling UK’s Volunteer Awards. Picture: Neil Collins

Diss Cyclathon has been named ‘Best Cycling Event’ at Cycling UK’s Volunteer Awards. Picture: Neil Collins

Archant

Chains will be oiled and tires pumped as Diss’ biggest cycling event confirmed to be pedalling back for its fourth year in 2019.

Diss Cyclathon which has been running for three years involves family rides and a nine-town sportive. Picture: Neil CollinsDiss Cyclathon which has been running for three years involves family rides and a nine-town sportive. Picture: Neil Collins

Diss Cyclathon, the popular cycling event and family fun day for cyclists young and old, has been confirmed to take place again on June 23.

The event that this year saw more than 1,000 people take to the country lanes around Diss and enjoy the cycling-related entertainment in the town’s park beside Diss Mere was recently named ‘Best Cycling Event’ at Cycling UK’s volunteer awards.

The highlight of the 2019 event will again be the challenging Nine Town Sportive, a 25, 50 or 100 mile route around Norfolk and Suffolk market towns, but riders will also have the opportunity to take part in family rides, of five, 10 or 15 miles.

The event will this year coincide with what promises to be a week-long cycling celebration with the HSBC UK National Road Championships taking place in Norfolk on June 27, including a city to coast 100-mile closed road cycling race.

* Diss Cyclathon Nine Town Sportive places are limited to 1,000. You can book a place now at dissclyclathon.org.uk

Most Read

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Drug driver who killed father of five Michael Howard jailed for more than six years

Neville Smith, 22, tooka Saab 93 from the forecourt in Westwood, Peterborough, at about 1.30pm on 22 August.He later killed a motorcyclist while high on drugs and driving a car he had stolen from a garage forecourt. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Bus incident sparks traffic chaos in Anglia Square

An incident saw 999 crews descend on Anglia Square Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Crash on A146 causes long delays in both directions

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Award winning Diss Cyclathon pedals back in 2019

Diss Cyclathon has been named ‘Best Cycling Event’ at Cycling UK’s Volunteer Awards. Picture: Neil Collins
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast