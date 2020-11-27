‘It stopped me going over the edge’ - Avril, 99, masters Skype to contact family from care home

Published: 7:31 AM November 27, 2020 Updated: 7:32 AM November 27, 2020

Avril Powell, 99, who uses Skype to contact her family from Cavell Court Care Home in Cringleford during lockdown. - Credit: Nicola Martin

She was part of a team who worked on a medieval Latin dictionary.

But 99-year-old Avril Powell has fully embraced 21st century technology, and uses Skype to talk to relatives from her care home.

The great-grandmother, who moved to Cavell Court Care Home in Cringleford last year, hailed the video technology as a lifeline during lockdown.

She said: “Every day one of my children Skypes me. It gives me great comfort. Although it isn’t anywhere near the physical presence it is something to focus on.

“I sometimes get a bit frazzled and confused with it but I manage to get there in the end by being patient.

“At the moment Skype is essential. It saved my mental wellbeing and me going over the edge.

“I am inclined to be a bit anxious and if it hadn’t have been for Skype I would have been in a bad way.”

Avril Powell, 99, with her daughter Frances Beadle, granddaughter Alice and great-grandson. The picture was taken at Cavell Court before lockdown. Picture: Frances Beadle - Credit: Frances Beadle

Mrs Powell worked as a lexicographer and helped compile the Dictionary of Medieval Latin while working in London.

Described as independent with a dry sense of humour by care home staff, she can also complete The Times Latin crossword.

Nicola Martin, lifestyle leader for Cavell Court, said: “Avril has done brilliantly to adapt to the situation. She is remarkable.”

She uses her own laptop in her room after learning how to navigate around computers around seven years ago.

Other residents use tablets to communicate with loved ones.

Avril Powell, 99, who is a resident at Cavell Court Care Home in Cringleford. She is pictured seeing relatives through a window early on in the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Frances Beadle - Credit: Frances Beadle

The 99-year-old, who moved to Norwich in 2000 with her husband, who died in 2008, added she had not heard of Skype before lockdown and hoped to not hear the word again after the outbreak was over.

“When I can be in the same room as a family member for the first time I shall rush into their arms. I expect we will cry a bit too,” said Mrs Powell.

She added: “If I could speak to Boris Johnson about care home visits I would say, ‘For heaven’s sake, get a handle on this’.

“To other care home residents, ‘Keep positive. Hang on in there. It will be all right.’”

She praised the help from care home staff.

Her daughter, Frances Beadle, 69, from Norwich, said: “She is a very sociable person. The isolation gets to her. The home has been great.”