Seven places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Published: 11:42 AM July 20, 2021

As the weather heats up many visitors will be looking to avoid the crowds and chill out, so here are seven of the best spots to break away from the pack this summer.

Pretty Corner, Sheringham

Pretty Corner Woods near Sheringham. The woodland park has been closed after damage in the recent stormy weather. Picture: Ally McGilvray - Credit: Archant

This beautiful 165-acre woodland is located on the edge of Sheringham and stretches across the 10-mile Holt to Cromer ridge.

It features a wide range of wildlife including deer and is also home to broadleaf and coniferous trees, heathland, grassland and ponds.

The Plantation Garden, Norwich

The Plantation Garden. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

This secret garden located just off Earlham Road is one of Norwich's best kept secrets and features a Gothic fountain, rustic bridge, Medieval terrace wall and hundreds of architectural details that were fashionable in the mid 19th century.

Visitors are asked to pay £2 to visit the garden, which is open daily throughout the year.

Mundesley beach

Mundesley offers some scenic walks including the Mundesley Circular Walk. - Credit: Mike Page

While still a popular seaside village, Mundesley is not as popular as some of Norfolk's more well-known beaches at Sheringham and Cromer, but still boasts many of the same attractions.

It features a sea front pub along with a number of charming independent cafes and shops, with the historic Mun Valley golf course just a stone's throw away.

Sheringham Park

The rhododendrons in full colour at Sheringham Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This stunning landscape park is owned and run by the National Trust and was designed by Humphrey Repton in 1812.

It features mature woodlands and a large variety of rhododendrons and azaleas, and there is also a visitor centre and cafe located at the southern end of the park.

Titchwell

The RSPB is offering free admission to its reserves to help us get some badly-needed fresh air Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A great spot for twitchers, Titchwell is well known as an RSPB nature reserve featuring a wide array of birds, it also has a beach 1km behind the reserve which almost looks deserted as it can only be accessed by crossing over reedbeds and marshes.

Snettisham beach

Volunteers are set for Snettisham beach clean this weekend. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Located between the Sandringham estate and Hunstanton, this quiet beach with golden sands is fit for royalty and also has an RSPB nature reserve and beach sailing club.

East Ruston Old Vicarage Garden

The exotic garden at East Ruston Vicarage Garden. Picture: East Ruston Vicarage Garden - Credit: Archant

The garden is open everyday from March 3 to October 31 from 12.30-5.30pm with the exception of Mondays and Tuesdays.

It features a walled garden, rose garden, woodland garden, Mediterranean garden and a stunning desert inspired by the landscape of Arizona.