Seven places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
As the weather heats up many visitors will be looking to avoid the crowds and chill out, so here are seven of the best spots to break away from the pack this summer.
Pretty Corner, Sheringham
This beautiful 165-acre woodland is located on the edge of Sheringham and stretches across the 10-mile Holt to Cromer ridge.
It features a wide range of wildlife including deer and is also home to broadleaf and coniferous trees, heathland, grassland and ponds.
The Plantation Garden, Norwich
This secret garden located just off Earlham Road is one of Norwich's best kept secrets and features a Gothic fountain, rustic bridge, Medieval terrace wall and hundreds of architectural details that were fashionable in the mid 19th century.
Visitors are asked to pay £2 to visit the garden, which is open daily throughout the year.
Mundesley beach
While still a popular seaside village, Mundesley is not as popular as some of Norfolk's more well-known beaches at Sheringham and Cromer, but still boasts many of the same attractions.
It features a sea front pub along with a number of charming independent cafes and shops, with the historic Mun Valley golf course just a stone's throw away.
Sheringham Park
This stunning landscape park is owned and run by the National Trust and was designed by Humphrey Repton in 1812.
It features mature woodlands and a large variety of rhododendrons and azaleas, and there is also a visitor centre and cafe located at the southern end of the park.
Titchwell
A great spot for twitchers, Titchwell is well known as an RSPB nature reserve featuring a wide array of birds, it also has a beach 1km behind the reserve which almost looks deserted as it can only be accessed by crossing over reedbeds and marshes.
Snettisham beach
Located between the Sandringham estate and Hunstanton, this quiet beach with golden sands is fit for royalty and also has an RSPB nature reserve and beach sailing club.
East Ruston Old Vicarage Garden
The garden is open everyday from March 3 to October 31 from 12.30-5.30pm with the exception of Mondays and Tuesdays.
It features a walled garden, rose garden, woodland garden, Mediterranean garden and a stunning desert inspired by the landscape of Arizona.