Aviva opens doors to historic Marble Hall to raise money for dementia charity

PUBLISHED: 07:21 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 08 November 2019

The event in Norwich was part of a nationwide campaing called Insurance United Against Dementia. Picture: Aviva

Archant

One of Norfolk's oldest businesses has offered a rare glimpse into a historic building to raise money for a dementia charity.

Aviva have raised around £12,000 for dementia charities. Picture: AvivaAviva have raised around £12,000 for dementia charities. Picture: Aviva

Opening the doors to the Grade II listed Marble Hall on Surrey Street in Norwich, Aviva hosted a fundraising event for Insurance Against Dementia.

At the event, a range of experts, community groups and volunteers were on hand to offer help and guidance to people who are impacted by dementia.

Tracie Nemeth, proposal manager at Aviva, said: "People misunderstand dementia and think it is just about memory loss, when it also affects the ability to plan and mood.

"That is why it is so important to raise awareness around dementia and I was overwhelmed by the response of people at the event.

Last year, Aviva raised £7,000 and have set themselves a record-breaking target of £15,000 this year. So far, they have raised nearly £12,000.

