Consultations begin over average speed cameras and lower speed limits on A149 between King’s Lynn and Heacham

Average speed cameras are set to be installed between King's Lynn and Heacham Picture: Ian Burt

Average speed cameras are set to cover a longer stretch of Norfolk’s A149 coast road.

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision on the A149 at Babingley, near King's Lynn, in January Picture: Chris Bishop The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision on the A149 at Babingley, near King's Lynn, in January Picture: Chris Bishop

The devices are set to be installed between King’s Lynn and Snettisham, accompanied by a reduction in speed limit from 60 to 50mph through part of the Royal estate at Sandringham.

Now the area they cover will stretch as far as the Lamsey Lane junction, at Heacham.

Norfolk County Council will next week launch the consultations required before the cameras can be installed towards the end of this year.

The reduction from the national speed limit will be between the junction with the B1439 at Babingley and the B1440 George Pratt Roundabout at Dersingham.

Councillors approved a scheme in January - first proposed two years ago - which would see safety measures at a number of junctions on the stretch of the A149 between King’s Lynn and Heacham.

These improvements will complement the installation of average speed cameras that are set to be installed by July on the road where there have been 51 accidents including five fatalities over the last six years.

A four-week statutory consultation on the junction improvements and speed limit reductions starts next week and is the first step in the legal process that has to be followed before any scheme can be put in place.

This first consultation is a chance for statutory consultees such as local councillors, parish councils, and blue light services to give feedback. Their responses will be taken into account before a further four-week public consultation takes place from early May.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “I’m very pleased that a holistic view has been taken and confident that the proposals will bring safety improvements to a much greater length of the road than the original camera scheme alone would have done.”

The A149 runs through a number of county council divisions. Speaking on behalf of local county councillors, Stuart Dark, county councillor for Dersingham, said: “We knew of safety concerns that had been raised by people living on or near the A149 so when we were made aware of a planned safety camera scheme we were clear that we wanted a range of safety measures to be swiftly considered.

“This new improved scheme is comprehensive, is based on local knowledge and the latest data and includes vital speed limit reductions at key locations. The Lamsey Lane junction, which has seen a number of accidents over the years, wasn’t included in the original safety camera scheme so I’m pleased that this is one of the sites set to benefit from much needed extra safety measures.”

Junction closures are suggested where Church Road and Double Lodges Road join the A149 and also the possible closure to vehicles of Station Road and Alma Road junctions at Snettisham. Also proposed are improvements to signage and road markings at Lamsey Lane and two sections of the road A149 may see the speed limit cut from 60 to 50mph around Sandringham and Snettisham.

Responses to the public consultation will be taken into account in the design of schemes before any work begins. Depending on the outcome of the consultations work may be able to begin in winter 2019/20.

Safety on the road was thrown into the spotlight on January 18, when a Land Rover being driven by Prince Philip overturned after it was involved in a collision with a Kia Carens at Babingley.

The 97-year-old Duke was not injured, while two women in the other car suffered minor injuries.

There is no suggestion that speed played a part in the accident, while Prince Philip later voluntarily surrendered his driving licence.