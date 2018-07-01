Mum describes 'nightmare' after daughter's death in trampoline explosion

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family Archant

Ava May Littleboy was just three years old when she died on Gorleston beach on July 1, 2018.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The inquest into her death began this morning (March 9) at Norfolk Coroner's Court, sitting at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich, where evidence was heard from members of Ava's family.

Chloe Littleboy, Ava's mother, told the inquest in a statement that the family, from Suffolk, was staying that weekend at a holiday park on the coast.

"The weekend was great," she said.

On Sunday morning they bought Ava a kite, and a bucket and spade, before going to Gorleston beach, the inquest heard.

Abbie Littleboy (left), aunt of Ava-May Littleboy, and her friend Beth Jones outside the inquest into the death of Ava-May Littleboy, who died after she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach, Norfolk on July 1 2018. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story INQUEST Girl. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Abbie Littleboy (left), aunt of Ava-May Littleboy, and her friend Beth Jones outside the inquest into the death of Ava-May Littleboy, who died after she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach, Norfolk on July 1 2018. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story INQUEST Girl. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

READ MORE: "She was not your ordinary little girl" - family pay tribute to victim of Gorleston tragedy

"Little did I know walking across the beach my life was about to change forever," she said.

"It was like being stuck in a nightmare. I could see it happen all in front of me."

She said she could not cry.

"I just stood there shaking and screaming," she said.

Nathan Rowe (left) and Chloe Littleboy arrive for the inquest into the death of their daughter Ava-May Littleboy, who died after she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach, Norfolk, on July 1 2018. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story INQUEST Girl. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Nathan Rowe (left) and Chloe Littleboy arrive for the inquest into the death of their daughter Ava-May Littleboy, who died after she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach, Norfolk, on July 1 2018. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story INQUEST Girl. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

"I just felt out of control and was unable to do anything,"

She said that Ava was later taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

"When they said she was no longer alive I felt my whole world had crashed," Ms Littleboy said.

Nathan Rowe, Ava's father, said in a statement 12 days after his daughter's death: "It was as if someone had stuck their hand in my chest and pulled out my heart.

File photo dated 01/07/18 of a police cordon at Gorleston beach in Norfolk, where Ava-May Littleboy was thrown from a bouncy castle. The three-year-old died of a head injury after the inflatable "exploded" on a beach in Gorleston, Norfolk on July 1 2018. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story INQUEST Girl. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire File photo dated 01/07/18 of a police cordon at Gorleston beach in Norfolk, where Ava-May Littleboy was thrown from a bouncy castle. The three-year-old died of a head injury after the inflatable "exploded" on a beach in Gorleston, Norfolk on July 1 2018. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story INQUEST Girl. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

"It is as if someone is slowly and painfully sqeezing the life out of me."

He added: "My heart is scattered all over that beach.

"I will never go back there as long as I live."

He said that during the day he and Ava's mother would leave the TV on a children's channel to get rid of the silence.

The inquest also heard how a funfair worker tried to catch Ava after she was thrown 'higher than a house' when the trampoline exploded.

Abbie Littleboy, Ava's aunt, told the inquest in a statement that she and her friend, Beth Jones, took Ava to the funfair on Gorleston beach that morning.

Ms Jones, a nurse, said in a statement they had asked a younger worker at the funfair which rides Ava would be allowed go on and they were told they could use any of the rides.

She said: "She went up so high, it was higher than my house, about 20ft."

She added that she remembered screaming 'catch her' and a funfair worker "had her arms fully out to try to catch her, but she couldn't as it was so quick".

Ms Littleboy said Ava was playing on an inflatable trampoline when there was a "really loud bang, as if someone let off a cannon".

"It was the loudest bang I have ever heard," Ms Littleboy said.

She said when she looked back at the trampoline, which she described as "stiff" and "not moving", it looked as if it had burst.

Ms Littleboy said that another girl of a similar age to Ava-May was on the inflatable trampoline when it exploded.

She said she was told that the other child "skimmed across the sand but was okay".

She saw Ava in the air and then saw her land, her head hitting the sand.

Jacqueline Lake, Norfolk's senior coroner, said evidence will be heard about the "acquisition of the inflatable trampoline, risk assessments carried out, working practices at Johnson Funfairs Limited and the responsibilities and roles within that business".

She said: "The evidence will not include the reason why the inflatable trampoline exploded."

The inquest is expected to last for nine days.

READ MORE: No criminal charges in Ava-May Littleboy beach death case police confirm









