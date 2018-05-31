Exploding trampoline that hurled girl to her death was first business had owned, inquest told

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family Archant

An inflatable seaside trampoline that exploded and threw a little girl to her death was the first of its type a business had owned, an inquest has heard.

People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Ava-May Littleboy was playing on the attraction when it burst on the beach at Gorleston in Norfolk on July 1 2018.

Witnesses said she was sent flying into the air - higher than the height of a house - before landing on her face on the sand.

The three-year-old, from Lower Somersham in Suffolk, died in hospital of a head injury.

Giselle Johnson, director of Johnsons Funfair Limited, trading as Bounce About, agreed, when asked by a lawyer, that the supplier of the trampoline is in China.

She agreed with Pascal Bates, asking questions on behalf of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, that the trampoline was one of two.

She accepted that the pair were the first sealed-unit inflatables that her husband, Curt Johnson, had.

The other inflatables ran on continuous fans, the inquest heard.

Speaking at the hearing in Norwich on Wednesday (March 11), Mr Bates asked Mrs Johnson: 'The trampoline was different (from the other equipment), wasn't it?

'With that, you put the air in then, when it's inflated, there are plugs that go in and it remains inflated but you don't have a fan running the whole time, do you?'

Mrs Johnson replied: 'Yes.'

She agreed that they had previously had 'traditional' trampolines made of fabric and springs.

Mrs Johnson accepted that the trampoline originated in China, adding: 'For a long time since we came to the beach some of our suppliers have always been from China.'

She agreed with Mr Bates that she and her husband had had dealings with the Chinese supplier 'for a number of years' before the equipment was shipped to them in July 2017.

'Had there been quality problems with a lot of the previous equipment they had supplied you?' asked Mr Bates.

After the coroner warned Mrs Johnson that she could incriminate herself with her answer, she replied: 'I prefer not to answer.'

Mr Bates asked Mrs Johnson: 'After the shipment arrived in July 2017, do you remember your husband feeling ripped off with the quality of the equipment he had been sent?'

Mrs Johnson also declined to answer that question.

The inquest, which is being heard by a jury, continues.