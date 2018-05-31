Nine day inquest into toddler who died in trampoline tragedy to begin today

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family Archant

An inquest into the tragic death of a toddler who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline will begin today - and is scheduled to last nine days.

People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Ava-May Littleboy was just three years old when she died on Gorleston beach on July 1, 2018, when the play equipment she was using exploded.

The inquest, which opened on June 21 last year, heard how Miss Littleboy, who was from Somersham near Ipswich, died from a traumatic head injury as a result of the heartbreaking incident.

The hearing was adjourned and will continue today in front of a jury at the Mercure Hotel on Boundary Road in Hellesdon.

The full inquest has been scheduled to last nine days and will explore the working practises of Johnson Funfairs, the company in charge of the trampoline that exploding.

Following her death, dozens of tributes were left for her on the beach as the community grieved her loss.