Search

Advanced search

Nine day inquest into toddler who died in trampoline tragedy to begin today

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 March 2020

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family

Archant

An inquest into the tragic death of a toddler who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline will begin today - and is scheduled to last nine days.

People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Ava-May Littleboy was just three years old when she died on Gorleston beach on July 1, 2018, when the play equipment she was using exploded.

You may also want to watch:

The inquest, which opened on June 21 last year, heard how Miss Littleboy, who was from Somersham near Ipswich, died from a traumatic head injury as a result of the heartbreaking incident.

The hearing was adjourned and will continue today in front of a jury at the Mercure Hotel on Boundary Road in Hellesdon.

The full inquest has been scheduled to last nine days and will explore the working practises of Johnson Funfairs, the company in charge of the trampoline that exploding.

Following her death, dozens of tributes were left for her on the beach as the community grieved her loss.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Police on scene after reports of brawl at Wetherspoons

Police at the scene of a fight at the Wetherspoons pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

When to look for the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

The Super Worm Moon will be at its peak on Monday, March 9 (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

‘Do not avoid Norwich,’ says deputy health chief as 16 cases of coronavirus are confimed in East of England

The deputy medical officer has written a letter telling people not to avoid Norwich. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Police on scene after reports of brawl at Wetherspoons

Police at the scene of a fight at the Wetherspoons pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

When to look for the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

The Super Worm Moon will be at its peak on Monday, March 9 (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

‘Do not avoid Norwich,’ says deputy health chief as 16 cases of coronavirus are confimed in East of England

The deputy medical officer has written a letter telling people not to avoid Norwich. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Signs of panic buying in Norfolk supermarkets due to coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Harding and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section at the Tesco store in Harford. Picture: Sarah Harding

What restrictions are supermarkets putting on goods amid coronavirus panic buying?

Empty shelves as toilet roll is sold out in an Asda store. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: More than a million people seek online NHS advice

The online service aims to free up time for clinical call handlers so they can prioritise people calling NHS 111 who are experiencing symptoms. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Nine day inquest into toddler who died in trampoline tragedy to begin today

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family
Drive 24