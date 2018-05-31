Play equipment at funfair where toddler died checked 'every 15 minutes'

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Littleboy family Archant

Play equipment at a funfair where a toddler died after the trampoline she had been playing on exploded was being checked every fifteen minutes, an inquest has heard.

People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Ava-May Littleboy was three years old when she suffered a head injury and died in hospital after the accident on Gorleston beach in Norfolk in July 2018.

The inquest into her death heard evidence On Tuesday March 10 from Giselle Johnson, director of Johnson Funfairs, the company which operated the park known as Bounce About.

She said she had started working at the company 10 years ago and that she looked after the practical matters, how the toys were set up and who was working in the park.

She said she was involved in ordering equipment for the company, that she and her husband would carry out research before buying equipment.

Her husband spoke good English and he would complete the orders, the inquest heard.

Mrs Johnson said the equipment was checked every morning and then every 15 minutes throughout the day.

On June 26, a few days before Ava-May's death, a company carried out an inspection of the funfair's equipment, including the trampoline, the inquest heard.

Mrs Johnson said a man from the company took his shoes off and jumped on the trampoline,

'He shook my hand. I asked him if everything was okay. He said everything was fine,' she said.

Senior Coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake put it to Mrs Johnson that an inspection report noted the trampoline was 'found to be firm'.

Mrs Johnson declined to answer the question.

Earlier, the coroner had explained to the witness and jury that Mrs Johnson was lawfully entitled to not answer any question if it might incriminate her and the jurors were not to infer anything from that.

Mrs Johnson also declined to answer questions about the acquisition and checking of play equipment, risk assessments of the trampoline, as well as training of staff.

Before Mrs Johnson started giving evidence, Ms Lake had explained to the jury why the inquest would not cover the reason why the inflatable trampoline exploded.

She said a number of scientific examinations of the remains of the trampoline had been carried out to establish why it had exploded but that the available scientific evidence would not be capable of assisting the jury in finding a conclusion.

She also said that further scientific investigation of the remains of the trampoline could have been commissioned, but that it would mean a delay and might still not explain why 'this particular trampoline exploded on the day it did, in the way it did, in the circumstances it did'.

Ava-May was at the beach with her parents and extended family, from Lower Somersham in Suffolk, when her aunt Abbie Littleboy and Ms LIttleboy's best friend Beth Jones took her to play on the inflatables.

She was playing on an inflatable trampoline when it exploded.

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang and seeing her flung into the air before falling on the sand.

Members of the public, a lifeguard and paramedics tried to revive the toddler but she died of a head injury.

The inquest is expected to last for nine days, concluding next week.