We must plan for extreme weather, warn returning Autumnwatch stars

We need to be more prepared for extreme weather caused by climate change, the stars of BBC Autumnwatch have warned as they return to Norfolk following this summer's heatwave.

Presenting duo Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan were discussing the climate emergency as the show got under way from a nature reserve which suffered a devastating a wildfire.

Sixty acres of scrub behind the sea defences at Wild Ken Hill, at Snettisham, went up in flames in July.

Wild Ken Hill at Snettisham

Birds including turtle doves, reptiles and amphibians were destroyed by the fire, the cause of which remains unknown.

Autumnwatch returns to BBC on Tuesday, October 25 (8pm), with live cameras also operating online.

Presenters visited the scene of the fire at Wild Ken Hill, which is hosting the show for the second time and its recovery will be one of the topics featured on the show.

Wild Ken Hill

"There are going to be more fires, so let's make a plan for when those fires start," said Ms Strahcan. "Fires are going to happen, so what are we going to do when they start?"

She added as well as studying how we might slow down climate change, it was also important to research how we may have to adapt to cope with it.

Many fear summer heatwaves, like July's record breaker, will become more frequent.

Wild Ken Hill, at Snettisham

Mr Packham added: "We need to invest more in fire and rescue services, make sure they've got the proper equipment and they're being properly paid.

"There's going to be enormous changes, much faster than we thought they were going to be."

The site of the fire forms a small part of Wild Ken Hill's thousands of acres, which are being re-wilded or regeneratively farmed.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan are back at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk with the Autumnwatch cameras

Hedgerows which are left unkempt provide a rich food source for birds like redwings and fieldfare.

"It's heartening to come to a place where people have got their heads together and are doing everything they can to provide a resource for the birds," said Mr Packham.

Ms Strachan said another topic the show would cover would be the false autumn which occurred this year, when trees shed their leaves early because of the dry summer.

"We love this place," she said. "We're going to see some great wildlife which we know will be uplifting for us and our audience."

Cameras have been positioned around the estate, covering everything from its beaver colony and wetlands to a barn used as a busy bat roost.