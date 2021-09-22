Summer is over: Autumn equinox signals start of new season

Published: 8:45 AM September 22, 2021

The autumn equinox and harvest moon traditionally marks the start of harvest festivals - Credit: Roy Howarth

It has been a beautiful sunny morning here in Norfolk with mostly clear blue skies.

While the county may be enjoying a patch of warm weather, today marks the end of summer months and the start of the autumn equinox.

The autumn equinox, much like the spring equinox, is the date in the calendar when the days and nights are the same length, marking the start of the astronomical autumn season.

Both the northern and southern hemisphere will share roughly the same day-length of 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

It also traditionally signals the start of harvest, with harvest festivals happening on the Sunday closest to the time of a full moon.

The equinox technically refers to the time when the sun is directly in line with the equator, lining up in unison for a brief moment, which is set to happen today at 8.21pm.