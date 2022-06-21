'An awful sight' - Kitten has leg amputated after being found tied to fence

A cat turned into the RSPCA after being found tied to a fence in a Norfolk town has made a "happy" recovery despite having her leg amputated.

Six-week-old Autumn was brought to a vets practice in Bungay on Friday, June 17, by a family who found her tied to a fence in the area, with the vets then passing her on to the RSPCA to find her a foster home.

RSPCA staff decided that Autumn's leg needed to be amputated as it had developed a severe infection and began fundraising for the expensive operation.

Autumn's leg was broken and severely infected when she was found tied to the gate in Bungay. - Credit: RSPCA East Norfolk

Claire Feek, animal welfare manager at RSPCA East Norfolk said her injuries were "an awful sight" and "quite rare".

She said: "We have to see some horrendous things in our role, but thankfully it doesn't happen too often.

"Autumn was an awful sight - it's quite rare to see a cat in that state."

Autumn prior to surgery. - Credit: RSPCA East Norfolk

Within hours the charity had raised enough money to fund the operation and Autumn's aftercare, with Ms Feek saying Autumn is feeling "much happier" following the operation, which she says went well.

She added: "To be fair she dealt with it really well when she first came in given that her poor leg was broken and infected.

"Now that it's been amputated she's clearly much happier. Given the circumstances she was very calm."

RSPCA staff say Autumn is much happier following the operation. - Credit: RSPCA East Norfolk

Autumn will now return to her foster home, where she will await her new permanent home.

Ms Feek thanked all those who donated to help with the cat's operation which cost about £400 in total.

Anyone looking to rehome Autumn or donate to RSPCA West Norfolk should visit www.rspca.org.uk